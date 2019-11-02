Woman raped in Hove graveyard

Police are investigating reports of a woman being raped in a graveyard in Hove.

According to Sussex Police, a woman in her 50s was reported to have been raped in the graveyard of St Andrew's Church, next to the Tesco superstore in Church Road, Hove, on Thursday evening (October 31).

Police

The suspect is described by police as a white man in his 40s, 5ft 6ins tall, of average build, with short grey hair and wearing jeans.

He is said to have attacked the woman after sitting beside her on a bench, police said, some time between 5.30pm and 6pm.

Police said they have not been able to carry out a detailed interview with the woman due to her distraught state and vulnerable condition, but she is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Vickie Maroki, of Brighton's Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: "We believe this to be an isolated incident but clearly we want to find out more as soon as we can.

"Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in what is a a busy area is asked to contact Sussex Police without delay, quoting Operation Epping."

They can do so online or by phoning 101. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.