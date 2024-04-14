Woman reported missing from Newhaven – Sussex Police ‘concerned for her welfare’
Police said Natasha, 35, was last seen early yesterday morning [April 13] in Jay Road.
Sussex Police said they are concerned for her welfare, and advised the public to dial 999 immediately if they find her.
A police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Natasha? She has been reported missing from Newhaven and we are concerned for her welfare.
“Natasha, 35, was last seen at around 5am yesterday morning (13 April) in Jay Road, before leaving the area on foot.
“She is 5’ tall and slim, with blonde hair that has grown out from the root fairly substantially.
“She was last seen wearing all black clothes, with a black bag, but may have changed clothes.
“If you can help find her please dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 208 of 13/04.”