Police said Natasha, 35, was last seen early yesterday morning [April 13] in Jay Road.

Sussex Police said they are concerned for her welfare, and advised the public to dial 999 immediately if they find her.

Can you help Sussex Police find Natasha? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“She is 5’ tall and slim, with blonde hair that has grown out from the root fairly substantially.

“She was last seen wearing all black clothes, with a black bag, but may have changed clothes.