Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Bolney

A woman was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Bolney, police have said.

Sussex Police responded to an incident at the Cowfold Road junction, near Bolney Nursery on Saturday, September 13 at around 10.15am.

An ambulance attended the scene, and the road was temporarily closed while services recovered the vehicles and cleared the road of debris.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday (September 13) at around 10.15am, police responded to a report that two vehicles had been involved in a collision at the Cowfold Road junction, near Bolney Nursery.

“Ambulance attended the scene to assess those involved.

“One woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was temporarily closed while services cleared the road of debris, and the vehicles were recovered.

“The road reopened at around 2.30pm.”