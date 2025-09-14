Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Bolney

By Matt Pole
Published 14th Sep 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 14:57 BST
A woman was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Bolney, police have said.

Sussex Police responded to an incident at the Cowfold Road junction, near Bolney Nursery on Saturday, September 13 at around 10.15am.

An ambulance attended the scene, and the road was temporarily closed while services recovered the vehicles and cleared the road of debris.

“Ambulance attended the scene to assess those involved.

“One woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road was temporarily closed while services cleared the road of debris, and the vehicles were recovered.

“The road reopened at around 2.30pm.”

