Woman with links to Horsham and Storrington wanted on warrant after failing to attend court arrested

A woman with links to Horsham and Storrington wanted on warrant after failing to attend court has been arrested, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:17 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 09:51 GMT
Police reported the arrest of 41-year-old Katie Green this morning [March 15].

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We have arrested Katie Green, 41, who was wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

A woman with links to Horsham and Storrington wanted on warrant after failing to attend court has been arrested, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby
