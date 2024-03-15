Woman with links to Horsham and Storrington wanted on warrant after failing to attend court arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police reported the arrest of 41-year-old Katie Green this morning [March 15].

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We have arrested Katie Green, 41, who was wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman with links to Horsham and Storrington wanted on warrant after failing to attend court has been arrested, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.