Worthing armed police incident: Man arrested on suspicion of multiple offences including sexual assault and false imprisonment

By Sam Morton
Published 10th May 2024, 11:18 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences after an incident involving armed police in Worthing.

Sussex Police said officers ‘executed an arrest attempt’ on a man who was wanted on warrant at an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing shortly before 12pm on Thursday (May 9).

"A 45-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, false imprisonment, common assault, threats to kill and possession of cannabis,” a police spokesperson said.

"He remains in custody at this time.”

A road closure was put in place amid the police incident on Thursday.

Rowlands Road was taped off, whilst police dogs and armed officers were also seen in Queen’s Road.

Sussex Police issued a statement to this newspaper at 2pm.

“Police have attended an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing, to execute a warrant shortly before 12pm,” a spokesperson said.

“Officers remain at the scene and the road remains closed while the incident is dealt with.

“Police have thanked the public for their patience.”

