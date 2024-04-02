Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers were called to Liverpool Road, near the Montague Centre, around 2am on December 10 after a 43-year-old man was assaulted and left with ‘permanent facial injuries’.

"It was heard that Learna Wood cut a part of his ear off with a Stanley knife and slashed his face,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After launching a public appeal, detectives were able to locate the suspect.

Learna Wood appeared before Lewes Crown Court on March 27 and was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment. Photo: Sussex Police

Crime Investigator Mel Edwards said: “This was an unprovoked and horrendous assault which will leave the victim with permanent facial disfigurement as a result of the attack.

“It was an unnecessary attack. Wood has been brought to justice and another dangerous offender is behind bars.”

On February 7, Wood, 47, of Grange Road, Southwick pleaded guilty to Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place, police said.