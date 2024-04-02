Worthing assault: Man had 'part of his ear cut off' in unprovoked attack
Sussex Police said officers were called to Liverpool Road, near the Montague Centre, around 2am on December 10 after a 43-year-old man was assaulted and left with ‘permanent facial injuries’.
"It was heard that Learna Wood cut a part of his ear off with a Stanley knife and slashed his face,” a police spokesperson said.
After launching a public appeal, detectives were able to locate the suspect.
Crime Investigator Mel Edwards said: “This was an unprovoked and horrendous assault which will leave the victim with permanent facial disfigurement as a result of the attack.
“It was an unnecessary attack. Wood has been brought to justice and another dangerous offender is behind bars.”
On February 7, Wood, 47, of Grange Road, Southwick pleaded guilty to Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place, police said.
Police said Wood appeared before Lewes Crown Court on March 27 and was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment. She was also ordered to pay £228.