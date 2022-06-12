Worthing bomb squad incident: search carried out on property as part of continuing investigation, police say

Police first attended the address at around 9am on Wednesday (June 9), following reports of the discovery of a suspicious package.

The same day, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was called and safely destroyed the package.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and has since been released on conditional bail. The area around Tarring Road was closed as a precautionary measure, but reopened at 10.10pm.

The following day (Thursday, June 10), the Explosive Ordinance Team were called to the same property again following reports of a suspicious substance, but an assessment found it to be safe.

Despite this, and as part of the ongoing investigation, an additional search was conducted at the property on Friday evening (June 10).

“Officers have thanked residents for their patience during this incident and can expect to see an increased police presence while enquiries continue,” a police spokesperson said.