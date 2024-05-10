Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Worthing dentist remains suspended, having appeared in court – charged with more than 1,100 cases of fraud.

Fariba Shameli, a dentist at Findon Dental Care, was served with a suspension in July 2021 after an investigation by the NHS Counter Fraud Authority, according to the General Dental Council (GDC).

Shameli, 32 – of Clarenden Road, Belfast – appeared at Brighton Crown Court (acting as under Lewes Crown Court) on Tuesday, May 7.

Her next court date has since been set for a pre-trial review on February 5, 2025.

Fariba Shameli appeared at Brighton Crown Court (acting as under Lewes Crown Court) on Tuesday, May 7. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Shameli, according to court documents, is accused of fraud by abuse of position.

A document read: “Between 01/03/2013 and 30/06/2018 at unknown town committed fraud in that, while occupying a position, namely dentist, in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of NHS, you dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a gain, namely by making 1,176 false claims for payment causing a loss to the NHS of £112,619.30, for yourself.”

According to the General Dental Council, Shameli remains suspended until February 2025.

A statement read: “At a review hearing on March 19, 2024, the Interim Orders Committee continued the suspension on Ms Shameli's registration for the remainder of the 12-month High Court extension order.