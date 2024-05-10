Worthing dentist remains suspended over fraud allegations amid court appearance
Fariba Shameli, a dentist at Findon Dental Care, was served with a suspension in July 2021 after an investigation by the NHS Counter Fraud Authority, according to the General Dental Council (GDC).
Shameli, 32 – of Clarenden Road, Belfast – appeared at Brighton Crown Court (acting as under Lewes Crown Court) on Tuesday, May 7.
Her next court date has since been set for a pre-trial review on February 5, 2025.
Shameli, according to court documents, is accused of fraud by abuse of position.
A document read: “Between 01/03/2013 and 30/06/2018 at unknown town committed fraud in that, while occupying a position, namely dentist, in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of NHS, you dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a gain, namely by making 1,176 false claims for payment causing a loss to the NHS of £112,619.30, for yourself.”
According to the General Dental Council, Shameli remains suspended until February 2025.
A statement read: “At a review hearing on March 19, 2024, the Interim Orders Committee continued the suspension on Ms Shameli's registration for the remainder of the 12-month High Court extension order.
"The order was originally imposed on August 2, 2021 for 18 months. On January 26, 2023 the High Court extended the order for 12 months. On January 11, 2024 the High Court extended the order again for a further 12 months. This will be reviewed within six months.”