Nikki Maurey said she was walking her 13-year-old apple-head Chihuahua, Precious, near Victoria Park last Wednesday (September 21) when the pet was attacked and killed by another dog.

Nikki, who was also injured in the attack, said: “I tried to pick her up but I wasn’t quick enough. He went for her when I went to get her. I was in a state, I was in shock. My hand was swollen with teeth parks. I was frozen scared. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. I’m so shaky. It’s frightened me.”

Nikki said she and her 13-year-old son were left devastated and told how they ‘never got to say goodbye’ to Precious, who would have turned 14 in November.

“She was as fit as a fiddle,” she said. “There was nothing wrong with her at all. She was just slow, with a bit of arthritis. I had my dog ten years but she never cost me a penny in vet fees, that’s how healthy and well she was. I forgot and called her name the other day. It’s so horrible.

"She was part of our family. The fact that it attacked me means I’m scared to go out that way. I can’t get the attack out of my head. I feel really vulnerable.”

Nikki said she had reported the incident but had been left been left in the dark about the police investigation and what had happened to other dog involved in the attack.

She added: "I just feel I’ve been dumped. Nothing has been said at all. It’s a mess, I didn’t eat for three days. Everyone knew her in town and at the ice cream parlour on the seafront. They used to give her ice cream. Every kid that grew up near Victoria Park knew that dog. She used to sit with children, licking their ice creams. She wasn’t vicious and they’d all laugh at her. It’s so sad that this has happened to the sweetest little thing.”

