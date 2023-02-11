A man who carried out a violent and unprovoked attack on a homeless man in Worthing has been jailed for seven years, police confirmed today (Saturday, February 11).

The 43-year-old victim had been sitting outside a shop in Montague Street when he was approached by the defendant.

Police said without warning, he struck him over the head with a clear bottle twice, causing it to smash. Then, while holding the broken neck of the bottle, he stabbed the victim to the side of the head.

Sussex Police said the victim sustained severe head and facial injuries which required emergency treatment.

Shaun Brown. Picture from Sussex Police

The defendant then ran from the scene and was chased by members of the public who witnessed the incident and physically restrained him until police arrived, police added

He was identified as Shaun Brown, 36, unemployed, of Brighton Road, Worthing, police said.

He was arrested and charged with committing grievous bodily harm, which he pleaded guilty to, and was sentenced to seven years - consisting of four years’ imprisonment and three years on licence - at Lewes Crown Court on January 9.

The attack happened in the afternoon of October 22, 2022, police said.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lynnette Atkins, said: “This was a shocking attack on a homeless man in the centre of town on a busy Saturday afternoon, and was witnessed by many. Thankfully, the defendant was swiftly detained by a number of quick-thinking members of public, and I’d like to thank them for their actions.

“I’d like to reassure the public that this sort of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated, and we will do everything within our powers to deal with offenders robustly and bring them to justice.

