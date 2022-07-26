Worthing man banned from being drunk in West Sussex convicted after breaking order

Clive Mayhew was given the two-year order on January 12 following a period of persistent offending in the town.

It prohibits him from the following:

— Being in possession of any open containers of alcohol in any public place in West Sussex, except licensed premises;

— Being drunk or in a state of drunkenness in any public place in West Sussex;

— Behaving in any way causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person.

However, the 61-year-old was witnessed by police in breach of these conditions on five separate occasions in Worthing town centre between 18 May and 13 June.

Mayhew was charged with five counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order and appeared before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 28 June, where he was given a further 12-month community order which includes a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also required to pay an £80 fine, £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

His CBO remains in place.

PC Rob Luff, of the Adur and Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “When we applied for a CBO against Mayhew, our aim was not to criminalise him, but to protect the public and himself from further offences. This is in line with one of our force priorities, which is to protect communities.