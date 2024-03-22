Worthing man jailed for grooming and engaging in sexual activity with children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said Jack Laingchild, 36, of Pond Lane, began communicating with two girls via social media in the summer of 2018.

Sussex Police said Laingchild sent sexualised messages and pictures of his genitals, before meeting both of the girls on multiple occasions, giving them cannabis before engaging in sexual activity in his car.

Police said both girls reported the incidents to their parents, who informed the police, and an investigation was launched while both children were safeguarded.

Worthing man Jack Laingchild, who groomed two children on social media and engaged in sexual activity with one of them, has been jailed. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said Laingchild was identified as a suspect and subsequently arrested.

At Lewes Crown Court on January 17, 2024, police said he was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child and two counts of engaging in sexual communications with children. A charge of rape was ordered to lie on file, Sussex Police added.

At the same court on March 8, police said Laingchild was jailed for four years, ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order significantly reducing his access to and ability to harm children.

Detective Constable Katie Brixey said: “Jack Laingchild showed a calculated plan to groom his victims, isolate them with the offer of illegal drugs and exploit them for his own sexual gratification.

“Thankfully they had the courage and foresight to report his offending to their parents, who in turn came to the police so they could be safeguarded and Laingchild brought to justice.