An armed robber, who threatened a petrol station worker in Worthing, has been jailed.

Matthew Maule, 38 – formerly a groundsman of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis – entered a petrol station in Findon Road, with a knife at about 5am on February 8 this year, according to Sussex Police.

"A worker reported a robbery at the premises and the suspect had left the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

"There was also a further report of an incident at an address in Worthing involving a knife.”

Matthew Maule, 38, was sentenced to four years in prison. Photo: Sussex Police

Sussex Police issued a public appeal to help identify and locate Maule. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

At Lewes Crown Court on May 3, Maule admitted robbery, possession of a knife in public, and possession of a bladed article in public, police said.

Police said Maule was sentenced to four years in prison.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: "Maule entered a petrol station and threatened a staff member with a knife.

"It was a distressing incident for the victim, and we issued a public appeal to help identify and locate the suspect.

“From our enquiries we were able to identify Maule. We are grateful to the public for their support to help ensure that Maule was arrested swiftly.