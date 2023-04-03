Worthing police presence in photos: vans, cars and police in forensic suits spotted in Mill Road
Police were seen in forensic suits in Worthing last night (Sunday, April 2).
A photographer, who sent a series of images to this newspaper, said the police presence was spotted on Mill Road at about 10pm.
The photos show police cars and vans, as well as officers in forensic suits.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.
