Police were seen in Mill Road, Worthing, on Sunday, April 2, at about 10pm

Worthing police presence in photos: vans, cars and police in forensic suits spotted in Mill Road

Police were seen in forensic suits in Worthing last night (Sunday, April 2).

By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 07:35 BST

A photographer, who sent a series of images to this newspaper, said the police presence was spotted on Mill Road at about 10pm.

The photos show police cars and vans, as well as officers in forensic suits.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Police were seen in Mill Road, Worthing, on Sunday, April 2, at about 10pm Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

