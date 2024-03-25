Worthing: Road cordoned off as armed police attend incident

Armed police attended an incident in Worthing last night (Sunday, March 24).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 25th Mar 2024, 06:31 GMT

Officers were seen entering a flat above Costa Coffee at the junction of The Strand and Pembroke Avenue in Goring.

Several police cars attended the scene and the area was cordoned off.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

We will have more as we get it.

Police at the scene in Worthing. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene in Worthing. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene in Worthing. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene in Worthing. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene in Worthing. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

