Armed police were seen entering a flat above Costa Coffee at the junction of The Strand and Pembroke Avenue in Goring.

Several police cars attended the scene and the area was cordoned off.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a stabbing near Goring Road, Worthing at around 6pm on Sunday (March 24).

“A 30-year-old man from London was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“A 22-year-old man from Worthing was also found with facial injuries. An investigation is ongoing and an increased police presence is expected in the area.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 859 of 24/03.”

1 . POLICE INCIDENT GORING WORTHING 12.jpg Police at the scene in Worthing. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . POLICE INCIDENT GORING WORTHING 7.jpg Police at the scene in Worthing. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . POLICE INCIDENT GORING WORTHING 4.jpg Police at the scene in Worthing. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures