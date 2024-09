Sussex Police has released a photo of a woman, as part of the investigation, today (Monday, September 30).

"Officers were called to a report of assault and hate crime on a man in his 40s on the seafront, near Splashpoint Leisure Centre, Brighton Road around 7am on August 11,” a police spokesperson said.

"An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

"If you have any information, or recognise the woman in the image, call 101 or contact police online quoting serial 367 of 11/08.”