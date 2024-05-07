Worthing speed checks: Police catch driver at 52mph on 30mph road
Adur and Worthing Police said its neighbourhood policing teams spent time on Sunday (May 5), ‘completing more speed checks’ along Brighton Road in Worthing.
"This driver has been reported for driving 52mph in a 30mph limit,” a police statement on social media read.
"This speed can have a devastating impact on other road users and pedestrians in the area and risks like these should not be taken #OpDownsway #DrivetoArrive #Fatal5.”
Operation Downsway launched in April in Sussex and will run every weekend through the summer months.
The aim of the operation is to help:
– Reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on roads;
– Reduce the number of reported incidents of anti-social driving;
– Increase public confidence in local policing through increased visibility and patrols;
– Target those individuals who are prepared to drive on the roads in an anti-social or irresponsible manner;
- Residents are also being encouraged to alert us to road safety issues that are impacting their communities.
A police spokesperson said: “You can help us by filling in this survey, telling us about what’s happening on the roads in your area, and by reporting incidents to the Operation Crackdown website.
“Working together with The Sussex Safer Road Partnership, the Casualty Reduction Team, the Safety Camera Team, and specialised Community Speed Watch groups, officers will provide a high visibility presence across our road network to make sure law-abiding road users including drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists can do so with confidence and in safety.
“The campaign will include regular speed checks and will target anti-social driving and riding and is in addition to checks and activities all year round.
“Remember too, you can report anti-social driving or abandoned vehicles via http://spkl.io/61844286E or those without access to the internet can call 01243 64 22 22.”