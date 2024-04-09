Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a report of a stabbing near Goring Road, Worthing at around 6pm on Sunday, March 25.

Sussex Police said a 30-year-old man from London was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said a 22-year-old man from Worthing was also found with facial injuries.

Two men have been charged following a stabbing in Worthing, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National World

Police said Damien Lee, 28, of The Quadrant, Worthing and George Horsted, 26, of The Quadrant Worthing were arrested and charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

Horsted and Lee are due to appear at a court to be fixed on May 1 and May 3 respectively for a plea hearing.