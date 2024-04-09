Worthing stabbing: Two men charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of knife in public place
Police were called to a report of a stabbing near Goring Road, Worthing at around 6pm on Sunday, March 25.
Sussex Police said a 30-year-old man from London was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged, police added.
Sussex Police said a 22-year-old man from Worthing was also found with facial injuries.
Police said Damien Lee, 28, of The Quadrant, Worthing and George Horsted, 26, of The Quadrant Worthing were arrested and charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.
Horsted and Lee are due to appear at a court to be fixed on May 1 and May 3 respectively for a plea hearing.
Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 859 of 24/03.