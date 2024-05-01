Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adur and Worthing Police announced on Tuesday evening (April 30) that officers have put a Section 34 Dispersal Order in place in Worthing town centre following a ‘number of reports of anti-social behaviour’ in the area.

The 48-hour order – authorised at 4.30pm – grants the police the power to remove individuals from an area should they be committing anti-social behaviour, who then face further action should they return within a certain time period.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Anti-social behaviour such as street drinking, swearing and aggressive behaviour has been reported on South Street and the surrounding areas in the last week.