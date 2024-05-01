Worthing town centre dispersal order: Everything we know so far
Adur and Worthing Police announced on Tuesday evening (April 30) that officers have put a Section 34 Dispersal Order in place in Worthing town centre following a ‘number of reports of anti-social behaviour’ in the area.
The 48-hour order – authorised at 4.30pm – grants the police the power to remove individuals from an area should they be committing anti-social behaviour, who then face further action should they return within a certain time period.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Anti-social behaviour such as street drinking, swearing and aggressive behaviour has been reported on South Street and the surrounding areas in the last week.
“We encourage the public to report any incidents to us so we can respond effectively. Any reports of crime can be made online or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency.”