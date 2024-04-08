Worthing 'unprovoked assault': Man suffered 'serious injuries'

The police have released a CCTV image as an investigation continues into an ‘unprovoked’ assault in Worthing.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 8th Apr 2024, 13:31 BST

Sussex Police officers would like to speak with the man pictured, in connection with an incident in Chatsworth Road around 3am on December 23.

A spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following an unprovoked assault in Worthing.

“The incident left a 29-year-old victim with serious injuries.

“Detectives have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.”

If you have any information, or recognise the man in the photo, report to Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 722 of 27/12.

1. Police investigate assault

The police would like to speak to this man, in connection with an ‘unprovoked’ assault in Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police