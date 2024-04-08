Sussex Police officers would like to speak with the man pictured, in connection with an incident in Chatsworth Road around 3am on December 23.

A spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following an unprovoked assault in Worthing.

“The incident left a 29-year-old victim with serious injuries.

“Detectives have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.”

If you have any information, or recognise the man in the photo, report to Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 722 of 27/12.