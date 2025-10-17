Sussex Police said Toby Spiring was driving his father’s Mazda CX-5 northbound on the B2133 at Newpound, near Wisborough Green, when he overtook another car.

Moments later, he collided with 19-year-old Aidan Venison, who had been riding his Lexmoto motorcycle in the opposite direction.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, police said Aidan was tragically declared deceased at the scene.

The incident happened in the early hours of June 30, 2024, just two days before Aidan was due to turn 20.

Spiring – who Sussex Police said had been drinking with a friend at a pub in Billingshurst earlier that evening – was subsequently arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said he was twice the legal drink-driving limit.

Sussex Police said the 28-year-old, of Howard Place, Littlehampton, pleaded guilty to the offence and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, October 14, where he was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

The sentence was reduced from 12 years for Spiring’s early guilty plea. He was also given a five-year disqualification which takes effect on the date of his release from prison, and must take an extended re-test if he wishes to drive again, the force added.

In passing sentencing, Judge Laing confirmed Aidan was riding home – without fault – after a night out with friends. He added that the sole reason for his death was Spiring’s ‘disastrous decision’ to drive when he was twice the drink-driving limit.

In their victim impact statements, Aidan’s family said their ‘lives had been changed forever’, and that his death was caused in ‘such a needless, preventable and selfish way’.

Aidan’s father Darran said: “Aidan was a talented, funny, good-hearted soul, so full of life. He was killed by someone who chose to do what he did, with no remorse.

“Toby Spiring has devastated us all, taking a light from our lives and changing our lives forever.”

His mother Tracey said: “Aidan was a caring, loving, respectful and loyal lad, and a good brother to his younger brother, Hugo. He had so much life left to live, so many memories to make, and so much love left to give and to receive.”

Addressing Spiring directly, she added: “You stole his future, and in turn you have destroyed mine. You have taken away my opportunity as a mum to watch my son grow and fulfil his potential, and to share in life’s simple moments. You have shattered our world.

“We are left with photographs, memories, a bedroom full of Aidan’s belongings, and his final resting place. There will be no more tomorrows for Aidan – he will forever be 19 – a young man whose opportunity to grow old was taken away.”

Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is one of the five most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions in Sussex.

Sussex Police will be working with partners again this Christmas to run an intensified campaign aimed to educate the public, deal robustly with offenders, and ultimately prevent death and serious injury through drink or drug-driving.

This dedicated operation is in addition to routine roads policing patrols which happen 365 days a year.

