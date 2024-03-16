'You will be listened to and heard' - New campaign aimed at victims and witnesses of crime in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katy Bourne wants people to use her online directory of support services in Sussex.

Safe Space Sussex is a website that provides information about ‘various high quality support services’ in the county, including what they do, where they are based and how victims and survivors can contact them should they want to. The featured services cover a ‘vast range of crime types’ and aim to support people ‘of all ages from different backgrounds’.

The visual campaign, which will be launched on digital hubs in Brighton and Worthing, ‘amplifies the message’ to victims of crime, that ‘their story matters’ and support is out there ‘should they need or want it’.

The Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, has launched a new campaign to encourage victims and witnesses of crime to seek support. Photo: Jon Rigby

Mrs Bourne said: “We know that for many victims of crime, seeking support isn’t easy. I’ve heard from victims that they didn’t know how to tell their story, or they thought because it happened years ago, it didn’t matter anymore.

“Your Story Matters is a campaign that says to victims and survivors of crime, that what they have to say is important, it will be listened to and heard and there are services that can help as they learn to cope and recover.

“We will always encourage all victims of crime to report to the police so it is only right that we put the same efforts into encouraging victims and survivors to seek help.

