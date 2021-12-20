‘You’re not alone this Christmas,’ - domestic abuse message after Wealden arrests
Sussex Police has issued a message about domestic abuse following arrests for different offences in Wealden.
A police spokesperson said a number of people were arrested on Saturday and Sunday (December 18-19) for offences including controlling/coercive behaviour, burglary, being wanted on warrant and drink-driving.
The spokesperson said, “Domestic abuse can affect anyone regardless of ethnicity, age, gender, sexuality or social background; and we often see an increase in reports of domestic abuse over the Christmas and New Year period.
“If you are suffering from physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse, or are being threatened, intimidated or stalked by a current or previous partner or close family member, it’s likely you’re a victim of domestic abuse.
“You’re not to blame for what’s happening. You’re not alone this Christmas - support is out there.”
Domestic abuse can be reported directly to police, but if victims are not ready to speak to officers they are encouraged to contact local support organisations online via Safe:Space Sussex.