'You're so loved' - family's message to missing Walberton woman Laurel Aldridge

The family of Laurel Aldridge, who went missing from her home in Walberton six days ago (February 14), has described her as a ‘warm’ and ‘creative’ woman, who they simply want to see returned home.

“All of us are thinking about her alone out there in the night,” said son-in-law Charles Wheeler. “We just want to get her back in the warm, surrounded by people that she loves.”

With grey/blonde highlighted hair, and standing at 5 foot 4, Laurel was last seen wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and brown hat, as well as a grey puffer jacket, which a Sussex Police spokesperson said she is ‘likely to be wearing’.

Mr Wheeler’s comments come after brother-in-law and Hollywood star Mackenzie Crook, known for his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean films and The Office, urged members of the public to keep an eye out for the missing 62-year-old.

"If I could appeal to everyone," he told ITV news, "even if they checked before, check again in likely places where she might have crept in to lay down for the night."

“She’s just a warm, loving person – her family are everything to her,” Mr Wheeler added. “She’s so loved, and we all really miss her. We want her back home, where she belongs, surrounded by all of us.

Since she went missing on February 14, Sussex Police are asking members of the public to check their dashcam footage if they used the roads in and around Walberton or Slindon over the last few days. They are particularly interested in footage from cars using the A27 in both directions between Fontwell and Arundel, and the A29 in both directions between Fontwell and Houghton.

Those who see someone matching Laurel’s description have been asked to report to the police online, or by calling 101, citing Operation Accrue.

Mr Wheeler added that, for all the fear around Laurel’s disappearance, the family are grateful for the continued support of the community. “We’ve had so much support from the local community, and from family friends. It’s not just her children and their friends, it’s really branched out,” he said. “In times like these, when it’s so dark, it’s seeing the light and the support from other people that keeps you moving.”

