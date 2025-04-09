Cross in Hand mother runs in Brighton Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sarah Jones, mum of three from Cross in Hand is delighted her Brighton Marathon run has secured more than £2,500 for a Sussex-based charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Jones, mum of three from Cross in Hand is delighted her Brighton Marathon run has secured more than £2,500 for a Sussex-based charity.

Sarah, 48 said: "I smiled all the way round. The crowds, the atmosphere, Brighton looking glorious. I enjoyed my first marathon way more than I thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Knees, hips hurt but grateful that nothing else does. It was an absolute privilege to do it which I'll never take for granted."

Sarah Jones

Sarah also thanked her sponsors for their donations for the WOLO Foundation. "This small but mighty Sussex-based charity currently supports more than 200 families living in Sussex affected by cancer. The sun shone brightly for many reasons today."

Sarah confessed the training was hard with the hills of Waldron and Cross in Hand testing her resolve and calf cramps and hip flexes seizing up.

She celebrated a birthday just before the marathon. While training she said: "While 47 isn't considered old in today's world I can assure you my body feels the effects of being a perimenopausal mum of three nearing 50 - creaky leg joints, arthritis in my lower spine, toes with arthritis and left knee with hardly any cartilage....lI'm hoping feeling younger mentally will be my saving grace."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she believes running for WOLO was the inspiration she needed to overcome muscle twinges. "WOLO holds a special place in my heart for many reasons. Every single pound and penny donated goes directly to helping families navigate their cancer journeys."

And she described how she lost her mum nine years ago to cancer, ten weeks from diagnosis. "I wish my family had a charity like WOLO to support us through a very dark time. 'WOLO - We Only Live Once.'"

--

Susan King

Senior Reporter

Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195