Cross In Hand mum's Brighton marathon challenge

The little lanes around Waldron and Blackboys are so steep they're good training for a marathon!"

Sarah Jones, mum of three daughters from Cross in Hand, plans to take part in the Brighton marathon on April 6, her first marathon ever. Because the evenings and mornings are dark she's getting fit by pounding on a treadmill at Isenhurst Gym although she takes to the country roads early on weekends to build her endurance and strength.

Sarah was inspired to take part by the work of WOLO, short for We Only Live Once, a Seaford based charity which aims to support families affected by cancer to make their lives easier.

Sarah first heard about WOLO four years ago when a friend was diagnosed with bowel cancer. She was supported by WOLO until her death. The charity was founded by Justin and Fleur Wright from Seaford. Fleur suffered from breast cancer a few years ago and made it her mission to provide the kind of help for families which the major charities do not generally offer.

Sarah Jones

Sarah said: "While 47 is not considered 'old' in today's world my body feels the effect of being a perimenopausal mum nearing 50 - creaky leg joints, arthritis in my lower spine, toes with arthritis and left knee with hardly any cartilage. I'm hoping feeling younger mentally will be my saving grace."

She describes WOLO as a 'small but mighty ' charity currently supporting more than 100 families facing cancer challenges. And she says it holds a special place in her heart for many reasons - every single pound and penny donated goes directly towards helping these families navigate their cancer journeys.

Sarah lost her mum nine years ago to cancer, just ten weeks after diagnosis. She said: "I wish my family had a charity like WOLO to help us through a very dark time. Life is precious and we must make the most of it."

Although she's a marathon 'newbie' she has already undertaken several gruelling challenges on behalf of the charity including a run across territory in Kwazulu-Natal near Durban, South Africa. She laughed: "I really screwed up. I was meant to run but after injuring my knee on day one I limped the rest of the way with awful blisters on my feet."

She's taking on the WOLO Africa 4x4 Adventure Challenge in June driving 3000km across the Namibian and Botswana deserts and sleeping in her truck. She's also helping the team organise the WOLO Fundriser taking place on Saturday, May 10 at Culver Farm.

Sarah had hoped to take part in the London Marathon but would have been unable to do so on behalf of WOLO. She said: "This charity is very special to me. It is Sussex based and works on behalf of Sussex families only. I intend to do what I can physically and spiritually to support it."

To find out more or help Sarah with her challenge visit justgiving.com/page/barnesy78?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Susan King

Senior Reporter

07976 800 195