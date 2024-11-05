Cross in Hand Village Voice

A267 Road Safety Group

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP: Update to our members. We will try to give updates to all members on a regular basis. It has been a whirlwind start and as we write, our membership has grown to 520 and rising. Thank you all for joining. We have had so many constructive comments from everyone, Hopefully - and collectively - we can gradually chip away at ways to get things done and make the A267 stretch safer. FYI, this has been a long time coming.

Around 2015 a Facebook group was created, called the 'Cross in Hand Traffic Action Group'. The site is still available and it does make good reading with photographs and reports of accidents. The late John Plant pioneered the drive to try and improve safety at the Isenhurst Junction. He frequently contacted the Sussex Express with reports and updates. He made some very good suggestions that were not taken up by East Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Credit where credit is due - the then owners of the Isenhurst petrol station did commission a road safety report at the time. The tragic accident on October 1 at Mayfield Flat galvanised the community. Everyone said enough is enough. Hence the formation of the A267 Road Safety Group.

Air Ambulance

Just as a reminder, this is the group’s initial objective: Bring together the constituency, County, District and Parish councils including Mayfield and Five Ashes, Hadlow Down and Horam to help drive this forward. Areas for discussion and improvement include Isenhurst at Cross in Hand, Little London near Horam, Wellbrook Hill at Mayfield and the Hadlow Down A272 junction with the A276. The Cross in Hand junction of the A276 and the B2102, near Isenhurst is also a contender for improvement.

We are aware this is not a quick fix. We are researching affordable and achievable objectives that can improve safety. An early start could be made by ensuring ‘good housekeeping’ by ESCC.

So, what has happened so far? Feedback: I am sure you will agree the feedback being posted is constructive and informative. A Lewes resident has put up a very good post with a number of relevant detailed points which are eye-opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parish Councils: We have contacted parish councils so that we can make presentations, thus creating an awareness of the group. To date we have had encouraging responses from them. We have already made a presentation to Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council’s Highways and Planning Committee; dates have been set for presentations to Mayfield and Five Ashes, (11 November 2024) and Hadlow Down (12 November 2024.) We are waiting for Horam parish council to confirm a suitable date. Julian Butcher, Deer Warden will be attending the Mayfield and Five Ashes meeting with us.