Crowborough care home invites local community to join in festival fun

On July 1 2023 from 12pm-3pm, Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, is set to hit the right note as it opens its doors to local people for its very own festival.

The fun-filled festival comes as Heather View celebrates Care Home Open Week, a national initiative that encourages care homes to open their doors and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special event will see guests invited to dance along to live entertainment from Sussex Steel Band who will be performing carnival music – sure to get the party started.

Heather View to host festival!

Visitors will also be treated to ice-cream from an ice-cream van and a traditional summer barbeque specially prepared by the home’s talented Head Chef.

76-year-old Tina, commented ahead of the festival: “I absolutely love music and performance. I have many fond memories of live music and can’t wait for our very Heather View festival!”

Natasha King, Home Manager at Heather View, said: “We have our dancing shoes (and wellies!) at the ready as we gear up to celebrate Care Home Open Week and get set to welcome summer in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here at Heather View, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to support residents to lead fulfilling lives – and what better way to do that than to host our very own festival, as we pull out all the musical stops.