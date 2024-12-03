Crowborough Darby and Joan Club launches for those who might be alone at Christmas

A charity is throwing a lifeline to people who might find themselves alone this Christmas.

Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) is inviting locals to join the Festive Spread Christmas lunch event at the charity’s Crowborough Darby and Joan Club on December 19. This is part of its national campaign to ensure that older and more vulnerable members of the community don’t spend Christmas alone.

Recent research from the charity has found that 35% people aged 70+will spend the festive period between December and early January completely or mostly on their own this year, and 36% of those surveyed reported they feel lonelier or more isolated over Christmas time ,compared with other times of the year.

The event at the United Church Hall, Crowborough, is one of more than70 similar lunches that RVS is holding across Britain this Christmas ,aiming to spread joy by creating local gatherings where people can come together to experience companionship and celebration.

RVS's Festive Spread campaign is raising funds to enable volunteers to bring Christmas joy to as many people as possible, including those who may be spending the season alone.

You'll need to book to attend the free festive lunch, and tickets are still available but limited. Visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

To help ensure that no one is left celebrating Christmas alone and to join Royal Voluntary Service in spreading joy and connection this holiday season, visit: give.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/christmasgifts

RVS Director of Health and Community, Steve Amos, said: “We understand how difficult this time of the year is for those who feel alone, and we want to make sure that everyone has the chance to celebrate no matter their circumstances. We’re looking forward to opening our doors to the community and making this holiday season a little brighter for those who need it most. Everyone is welcome to come along and help spread some festive joy.”

