Crowborough swimmers become international silver medal winners at 2023 Lifesaving Commonwealth Championships
and live on Freeview channel 276
The four swimmers: Ryan Wheeler, 28, who captained the England team; Henry Russell-Ross, 19, who was vice-captain, Ben Cusselle, 20, and Jack Smith, 21, put in an incredible performance, representing England at the Championships in Windsor at more than ten tough events, which simulate real-life, lifesaving situations.
The Royal Life Saving Society Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships are held every two years, aiming to encourage international participation in lifesaving sport and the further development of lifesaving practices across the commonwealth.
The four swimmers train seven times a week at the former Goldsmiths, now Freedom Leisure Centre, in the centre of Crowborough, East Sussex.
Ryan Wheeler said: “It is a huge honour to represent my country and lead such a fantastic team of athletes from across England. The team performed exceptionally to secure 2nd place behind Australia - a fantastic achievement.”
Ben Stevens, Head Coach of Beacon Lifesaving Club, said: “The Club has been working really hard in order to allow our athletes the best opportunity to be selected to represent their country. It was so fantastic to support them on the build up to the championships and throughout the week. To see club records broken, and the team on the podium obtaining Commonwealth medals is just amazing.
"From a small club in Crowborough to the international stage - they should all be incredibly proud of their achievements. This is a team effort and without the help of our coaches, volunteers, committee, timekeepers, judges and helpers, this wouldn’t have been possible.”