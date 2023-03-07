Crowborough woman who survived life-threatening heart infection launches jewellery charity fundraiser

A mother from Crowborough who survived a life-threatening heart infection has helped to create a jewellery collection to help raise funds for charity.

Kerrie Kent with her husband Tom

Kerrie Kent, 40, was admitted to hospital after she fell ill in May 2021. Initially, doctors suspected covid. However, as her condition worsened, Kerrie was diagnosed with endocarditis – a rare condition where the inner lining of the heart becomes infected.

The news was that the infection was in her heart was particularly traumatic for Kerrie as she had been born with a congenital heart defect and had already undergone three open heart surgeries.

Kerrie, who has a six-year-old son called Walter, said: “The doctors did a scan, and I was shown that the infection was sitting right on my heart. It was my worst fear and I just thought, ‘I’m gone’.

“The surgeon came to speak to me and told me he would try and operate but that it was very risky. He told me to prepare for the worst and say goodbye to my family in case I didn’t make it. It was very daunting, but I knew it was my only chance to live.”

The surgery took 19 hours after which Kerrie spent 20 days in an induced coma to allow her body to recover. Kerrie, who has been married to husband Tom for nine years, said: “I had to relearn to speak and walk and use my hands again. It was horrific. There were so many points during this where I feel I could have died and every day I question why I’m still here because I didn’t think I would be.”

Due to the severity of her condition, Kerrie has been left with permanent damage to her kidney function, and she has also been fitted with a pacemaker. She also has mobility problems resulting from nerves that were damaged during her surgery.

Motivated by her experience, Kerrie – who runs her own design and branding company – decided to create a jewellery collection to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Together with local designer Emma Rene, founder of the Tunbridge Wells based jewellery company Narratorium, the pair have conceived the ‘A Heart of Gold’ collection. They have launched a crowdfunding campaign with the aim of creating and selling 100 unique, heart-shaped, hand-sculpted, gold necklaces with 20 per cent of the proceeds going to the BHF.

Kerrie said: “I want my journey to educate women around the impact of that heart conditions can have. We hope that our collection of heart necklaces empowers the wearer to share their story and start a conversation. The funds we raise will go towards more essential research carried out by the BHF.”

The BHF funds research into all heart and circulatory diseases, including heart disease, stroke, vascular dementia, and its risk factors, including high blood pressure and diabetes.

Emma Rene said: “I was really moved by Kerrie’s story and loved the idea of collaborating on a creative and charitable project so that I could help her tell her story and raise more vital funds that can help the thousands of people who are affected by heart conditions.”

