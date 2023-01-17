Crowborough's Beacon Academy supports students’ next steps

All Year 11 students at Beacon Academy and all external students that have applied to join Beacon Academy Sixth Form in September 2023 have attended one-to-one meetings this month with a member of the Sixth Form team to discuss their progression pathways.

Assistant Headteacher at Beacon Academy Sixth Form, Mr Charles Howarth, helps to support the students with their transition to Sixth Form, Further Education colleges, training or apprenticeships.

The meetings are an important part of what the Academy does to support students to decide on their next steps post-GCSEs.

Over the course of several days, Assistant Headteacher Sixth Form, Mr Charles Howarth, along with Assistant Headteachers, Mr Steve Baker and Dr Katrina Grossman, met with the Year 11s to discuss the students’ plans and aspirations and the wide range of choices available to them following GCSEs, including academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Howarth said: “These meetings help to support the students with their transition to Sixth Form, Further Education colleges, training or apprenticeships and can motivate and inspire them to work towards achieving those higher grades that are within their reach. The interviews also provide an opportunity to review any further support that may be required to help to make these goals a reality.”

Year 11 student, James, commented: “I really enjoy History and know that I definitely want to study it at A Level. I am also interested in other Humanities subjects such as Psychology, Sociology and Criminology – I feel that this could give me a few options in the future. The meeting was really useful because it helped me to understand what I need to focus on now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsa said: “It was really positive. We talked about the courses I am interested in – Drama, Digital Media and Maths – and how my studies can work around my role as a carer. I learnt that there can be flexibility in my timetable and that there is lots of support available to me as an individual. It was great to have that reassurance from Mr Howarth.”

Owen said: “I am thinking of a career as an Engineer or F1 Mechanic. I am interested in studying Maths, Physics and Chemistry and possibly a fourth subject. The meeting helped to inform me that I could choose to do three or four A Levels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samuel, who is thinking of going into a career in construction, said, “The meeting went well and I have another meeting planned with Mrs Jones to talk about the courses I could do.”

Matilda said “The meeting helped me to think about where I could study. I would like to study Psychology, Biology and Geography and I have visited some local colleges as well as Sixth Form.”

Advertisement Hide Ad