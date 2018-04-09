Crowdfunder for phase two of Saltdean Lido restoration

Those behind the restoration of Saltdean Lido are hoping to crowdfund £100,000 towards the next phase of work.

The pool at the 80-year-old art deco lido reopened last year following seven years of work, but now work is set to begin on the £6.8 million restoration of the building.

The Saltdean Lido opening event

The Saltdean Lido CIC (community-interest company) is working with the Heritage Lottery Fund to secure £4.2 million of funding and Brighton and Hove City Council has pledged £700,000.

But the CIC hopes the community can raise £100,000 by June 1 which will help its lottery funding bid.

The money will be used to rebuild the historic café in the main building.

Sally Horrox, chair of Saltdean Lido CIC, said: “This is a toe in the water really – to see whether the community will help us release phase two of the funding.

“It’s just a drop in the ocean in monetary terms but crucial to the future of the Lido. Rule changes at the Heritage Lottery Fund could mean that the entire project could be sunk if we don’t show that a sustainable flow of funding has been established.

“Receiving phase two of the funding is not a foregone conclusion now – we have to make a competitive pitch and prove that we are worthier recipients than other restoration schemes. The crowdfunding initiative is a vital part of this process.”

Nearly 35,000 people visited the historic pool after it reopened last May.

For more on the crowdfunder, click here.

