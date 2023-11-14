Crowning glory for six of the very best East Sussex charities

Six of the very best East Sussex charities have a royal reason to celebrate today (Tuesday November 14), after receiving the coveted King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Sussex six are amongst an elite group revealed nationally today – the King’s birthday (November 14) - as the first ever recipients of the KAVS.

This award is the highest accolade a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

The successful Sussex six are among 262 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups from across the UK to receive the prestigious award.

Life is a breeze . . . . King's award winners Pedal People in seafront action

Those who impressed the national assessment panel include a charity described as the “eyes and ears of the Sussex coastline”, a group of reformed alcohol and drugs addicts who now perform as an orchestra, and a band of enthusiastic cyclists who take dementia patients on seafront bike rides.

The elite Sussex six are Brighter Uckfield, National Coastwatch Newhaven, the New Note Orchestra from Brighton, the Pedal People of Brighton, The Monday Group and The Sussex Heart Charity.

The KAVS aims to recognise outstanding work by localvolunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recipients are announced annually on November 14, The King’s Birthday.

Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman, said of the announcement: “We are incredibly proud of all the volunteer groups who have been awarded the highly sought after King's Award for Voluntary Service. Even being nominated is testament to the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers who work tirelessly in service of their communities.

“For them to have been recognised in this way is a reflection of the rich tapestry of charities within East Sussex who give their all to care for others."