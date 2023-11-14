Crowning glory for six of the very best East Sussex charities
The Sussex six are amongst an elite group revealed nationally today – the King’s birthday (November 14) - as the first ever recipients of the KAVS.
This award is the highest accolade a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.
The successful Sussex six are among 262 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups from across the UK to receive the prestigious award.
Those who impressed the national assessment panel include a charity described as the “eyes and ears of the Sussex coastline”, a group of reformed alcohol and drugs addicts who now perform as an orchestra, and a band of enthusiastic cyclists who take dementia patients on seafront bike rides.
The elite Sussex six are Brighter Uckfield, National Coastwatch Newhaven, the New Note Orchestra from Brighton, the Pedal People of Brighton, The Monday Group and The Sussex Heart Charity.
The KAVS aims to recognise outstanding work by localvolunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award.
Recipients are announced annually on November 14, The King’s Birthday.
Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman, said of the announcement: “We are incredibly proud of all the volunteer groups who have been awarded the highly sought after King's Award for Voluntary Service. Even being nominated is testament to the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers who work tirelessly in service of their communities.
“For them to have been recognised in this way is a reflection of the rich tapestry of charities within East Sussex who give their all to care for others."
The six charities will each receive a commemorative piece of award crystal and a certificate presented by Lord-Lieutenant at ceremonies to be planned over the coming months.