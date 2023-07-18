Cuckfield, Haywards Heath and Lindfield Rotarians welcome speaker who founded school in Haiti

Today the school provides a curriculum for over 900 children all the way to university entrance level. In addition to education and sport, each child receives clothing, health care and a daily hot meal.
The school also has a farm growing fresh produce including honey for its own use and for sale to raise funds for the school.
The school has 35 teachers one of which is fully funded by Rotary.
Rotary International chair Ian Emmins and incoming President Dr Judith Pratt were proud to present Yvrose with a further cheque for £1,000 to support Hope House.
Rotarians were also delighted to her from new President Judith of her plans for the upcoming year. These include, of course, Rotary Rocks an all-day music event with entertainment to be held at the Orchards Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath on Saturday, 29 July.
Judith, a professor of neuroscience, will also be leading Rotary's support for Bipolar UK a national charity which aims to support those suffering from this debilitating mental health condition with a particular emphasis on encouraging early diagnosis.
Rotary is planning a Bipolar Walk on the South Downs in August as well as other events in the coming year to raise awareness.