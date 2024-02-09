Cuckmere Buses expands team and seeks volunteer drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With over 20 weekly timetabled services and additional town routes, including Hailsham and Seaford, Cuckmere Buses plays a vital role in connecting communities and getting people with no modes of transport, out and about and around.

Last year, the bus network alone covered 123,000 miles and transported 75,000 passengers. On the 1 March, they will be welcoming the eighth bus to its fleet. It will continue to offer a £2 fixed fare until the end of the year.

Cuckmere Buses also operated the highly successful Sussex Art Shuttle that connected visitors to the Turner Prize 2023 at Towner Eastbourne to other major attractions and exhibitions during the Sussex cultural season including Charleston Firle, Charleston Lewes, Alfriston and Seven Sisters National Park. This initiative was supported by Visit Lewes and promoted by business-led tourism consortium, Sussex Modern.

One of seven buses currently in Cuckmere Buses Fleet. An eighth will be joining the fleet next month

Managing Director of Cuckmere Buses, Philip Ayers commented; "Cuckmere Buses is a crucial lifeline for our community and our dedicated team of volunteers has played a significant role in its success. As we continue to grow, we invite individuals who share our passion for community service, to join us as volunteer drivers. As well as being rewarding and fulfilling, you will be working with a group of like-minded, supportive people, whilst driving in an area with some of the best landscapes Sussex has to offer.”

As a volunteer-led service, Cuckmere Buses emphasises inclusivity, welcoming individuals who hold the D1 classification on their existing driver's license. While a PCV license is not required, comprehensive training and support will be provided to ensure drivers feel confident and capable behind the wheel.

Drivers will enjoy flexible scheduling, with shifts typically lasting half a day. Individuals can choose to drive as many or as few shifts as they wish each month, making it an ideal opportunity for those with other commitments and varying availability.

