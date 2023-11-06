Culinary delight as Chichester care home enjoys World Food Day
Our staff and catering team cooked up a storm in the home’s kitchen as a stream of dishes old and new and from around the world were available for our residents to sample throughout the day.
This brought up the opportunity for everybody to reminisce about their favourite childhood meals as well as those they love to cook.
One resident at the home remembered being served tripe and onions when she was younger, which got a mixed reception from those around her!
A discussion also arose of the value of the land girls and boys throughout both World War I and World War II.
Nikki Culleton, General Manager at Marriott House and Lodgesaid: “To celebrate World Food Day in the way we have has been great fun, and thanks to our staff and catering team it’s been equally as delicious!
"Being able to listen to the food-related stories of the residents is truly fascinating and learning about how gastronomy has changed over the years was brilliant.”
Marriott House and Lodgecare home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.
Marriott House and Lodge provides residential care, nursing care and respite care for 93 residents from respite care to long term stays.