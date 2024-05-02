Culvert fencing replaced at Hailsham Country Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The recent fencing replacement work follows the launch of a campaign by the Town Council last month to promote the beauty of the country park for residents during the spring and upcoming summer season.

"Hailsham Town Council is responsible for a number of areas of public open space within the town," said Councillor Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "The replacement of the fence around the culvert was an important project for the Council and necessary because the previous fence, installed many years ago, was in need of replacement due to wear and tear over the years."

Hailsham Town Council is proud of its many improvements to the country park in recent years, including the construction of a new path around Wentworth Pond, the replacement of boundary fencing near St Mellion Close and other area-specific projects such as the resurfacing of the pathway around the lake, making it more accessible for disabled users.

New culvert fencing at Hailsham Country Park

The Town Council has recently planted more trees at the site, as part of a plan to implement its environmental objectives over the course of the next few years. Tree species planted are varied and include flowering cherries, rowans, gingko and liquidambars.

Furthermore, the park's high level of maintenance by Town Council works staff at the 22-acre site, together with regular monitoring of the area by two Water Bailiffs, has ensured that the country park remains a safe and clean public green space for the whole community to enjoy.

Cllr Laxton added: "Offering a peaceful and relaxing environment and with so much to offer, the Country Park is an ideal place to get away from it all.... Residents and visitors can bring their family and a picnic, do a spot of fishing at the Gleneagles lake, jog, spot wildlife, exercise their dog or encourage their children to let off steam using the open space to have a run around!"

"With the compliments of the Town Council, I would encourage people to take a stroll around the park and enjoy it during the spring and summer months."

Lakes & Ponds

Fishing is permitted on season at two Town Council managed sites: Hailsham Country Park lake (off Gleneagles Drive) and Hempstead Pond (adjacent to Tilehurst Wood). Both fishing areas are well-stocked with fish including carp, bream, roach, rudd, tench, perch and pike.

Woodland

The various woodland sites have a very good selection of tree species including birch, oak, ash, maple and wild cherry. Wildlife residing in the area includes voles, mice, lizards and weasels.

Access & Parking

There are two car parks on the boundaries of the Hailsham Country Park, situated off Holyhead Close and Gleneagles Drive). Car parking is free of charge. Ample directional signage is posted throughout the park.

Monitoring & Site Maintenance