Cycling challenge by Eastbourne ergonomics company raises more than £8,000 for Stroke Association

It was an emotional end to The Posturite Pedal for Stroke – pride, happiness and relief. It had been a tough 436km cycle ride in hot June weather from South Yorkshire to Berwick in East Sussex in just three days – but the team never gave up.

Posturite staff Jamie Pownceby, Matt O'Sullivan and Chris Jones on their Stroke Association cycling challenge

Managing Director of Sussex-based Posturite and one of the cycling team Chris Jones said: “We’re a few months into our partnership with Stroke Association, and I am so pleased we made this choice. It is such a worthwhile cause, touches most people’s lives in one way or another, and they’ve proved to be a really engaging charity to work with. We had support from Stroke Association representatives along the route, and they are truly appreciative of the work we are doing. We are making a big difference!”

Posturite loves to promote active working, moving your body and changing your posture in your everyday life and this ergonomics company has been based in the Eastbourne region since 1991. The 140-strong workforce chose to support a charity that is all about health and helping people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking part in the Posturite Pedal for Stroke cycling event were Posturite Account Managers Jamie Pownceby, Matt O'Sullivan and Chris Jones as well as 34 staff members covering an amazing 680km on an indoor training bike (28 hours, 2 minutes and 6 seconds of cycling!). Posturite staff all over the country were also cycling to work and joining in.

Jamie, Chris, Matt and Andrew cycle into the finish line for the Posturite Pedal for Stroke

Posturite MD Chris Jones said: “We’ve had partners and suppliers involved and incredible welcomes along the cycle route, every member of staff involved; this event has gelled the company together. The welcome we received yesterday afternoon at the finish line at The Berwick Inn opposite our headquarters was another fantastic demonstration of the wonderful and supportive nature we all have for each other.”

Martin Oxley from the Stroke Association said: “Chris, Jamie and Matt, the Terrific Trio from Posturite became a Fab Four when they were joined by Andrew Howes for the final day of their 436km fundraising ride from Yorkshire to the company’s head office in Berwick, East Sussex. You’ve got to admire them cycling so far in this heat!”

The Posturite Pedal for Stroke is on Just Giving at justgiving.com/campaign/Posturitepedal