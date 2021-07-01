Cyclist dies following collision with lorry in Uckfield

Police news

The incident took place on the A22 Maresfield Bypass.

The cyclist, a 70-year-old man, sadly died at the scene after he hit a stationary lorry which had broken down on the road at 9.34am, police confirmed.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

The road is currently closed in both directions for investigation and vehicle recovery work.

Sergeant Dan Eaton said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the incident and would like to hear from anyone who have dashcam footage of it who can help our investigation."