Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in collision in Hurst Green

The man reported being clipped by a passing light-coloured vehicle on the A21 London Road, near the junction with Foundry Close, at around 2.45pm on February 1, police confirmed.

According to police, ‘he fell from his bike, suffering serious injuries, and the driver of the vehicle did not stop’.

Anybody who witnessed the incident, has relevant dash cam footage or any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 0601 or 01/02.