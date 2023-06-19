Paul Humphreys, chair of Cycle East Sussex and a member of Bespoke cycle group in Eastbourne, gave a short speech to thank National Highways and said: "This new route is a game changer for ramblers, cyclists, wheelers and horse riders. National statistics show how the county has amongst the lowest number of people, who cycle at least once a month, in the country. There are areas in the county where cycle provision is poor or missing. However this path is so different and is built to standards we have not seen before. It is a pity that National Highways could not build more routes for us."