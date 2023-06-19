NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Cyclists turn out to support new A27 Shared Path

There was a large turn out of cyclists from across the county to show their appreciation for the new Firle to Polegate shared path, that runs alongside the A27.
By Paul HumphreysContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST

The official opening of the 'A27 East of Lewes' scheme on June 16 was celebrated by cyclists, near the newly named Rampion bridge, on the Cuckmere River. The improvements costing £75m included £12m on a 9 mile shared path.

Paul Humphreys, chair of Cycle East Sussex and a member of Bespoke cycle group in Eastbourne, gave a short speech to thank National Highways and said: "This new route is a game changer for ramblers, cyclists, wheelers and horse riders. National statistics show how the county has amongst the lowest number of people, who cycle at least once a month, in the country. There are areas in the county where cycle provision is poor or missing. However this path is so different and is built to standards we have not seen before. It is a pity that National Highways could not build more routes for us."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was then wide applause for the project team who were responsible for the scheme.

Local cycle groups at the official 'Meet and Greet' opening of the A27 shared pathLocal cycle groups at the official 'Meet and Greet' opening of the A27 shared path
Local cycle groups at the official 'Meet and Greet' opening of the A27 shared path
Related topics:CyclistsA27PolegateEastbourne