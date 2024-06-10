D-Day beacon lighting at Butts Brow in Willingdon on June 6 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On 6 June 2024 the 80th anniversary of D-Day was commemorated as a Beacon was lit at Butts Brow in Willingdon.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Brigadier Anthony Lamb was in attendance representing King Charles, accompanied by his wife Linda and family.

Anthony and Chair of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council John Pritchett BEM both spoke about the importance of the occasion and remembering all those who gave their lives that we might live as we do today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A great evening was had by all – everybody sang the National Anthem and joined together in saying WE WILL REMEMBER THEM and then had a sing-along of songs from that era.