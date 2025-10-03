Dame Patricia Routledge - a remarkable legacy on the Chichester stage

As Chichester Festival Theatre has said, it offers a stage for great actors and great performances – and the late Dame Patricia Routledge DBE was the embodiment of that principle.

Patricia Routledge's Chichester roles included: the Mother-in-Law in The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Agatha Posket in The Magistrate (also West End) and Lady Fidget in The Country Wife (1969); Georgiana Tidman in Dandy Dick (also West End, 1973); Made in Heaven and Emilia in Othello (1975); Come for the Ride (one woman show, 1989); Peggy Schofield in A Woman of No Importance and Miss Ruddock in A Lady of Letters (both Talking Heads, 1991); Mrs Malaprop in The Rivals (also West End) and Miss Dyott in The Schoolmistress (1994); Beatrix Potter in Beatrix (also UK tour, 1996); Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest (also Theatre Royal Haymarket, Australian tour, Savoy, 1999); The Duchess in Wild Orchids (2002); Miss Protheroe/Doreen in Office Suite (also UK tour, 2007); and Admission: One Shilling and Facing the Music.