Dame Patricia Routledge remembered at Cathedral concert

More than 600 people gathered at Chichester Cathedral for a fundraising gala concert with Sir John Rutter, part of the Cathedral’s 950th anniversary celebrations.

As vice-patron of the Chichester Cathedral Platinum Endowment Trust for Music, Sir John opened the evening with Parry’s I Was Glad and returned to conduct his own Gloria at the close. He was joined by Charles Harrison, organist and master of the choristers, who conducted the remainder of the programme.

The Gala has so far raised just over £50,000 from ticket sales and advance donations. Additional contributions made on the night together with Gift Aid and match funding will further boost the final total.

Sir John said: “It has been lovely to be back in Chichester, with this Cathedral’s magnificent acoustics. What a wonderful gala concert this has been. So much has already been achieved towards securing the future of music here, but there is still much more to do. I am delighted that, through the generosity of so many, we are helping to ensure that music at Chichester Cathedral will continue to inspire long into the future.”

As well as Sir John Rutter’s own choral works, the evening celebrated Sussex’s rich musical and literary heritage. The concert’s readings, reflecting Sussex’s literary heritage, were chosen by Dame Patricia Routledge, whose association with Chichester Cathedral spanned more than four decades. As Patron of the Cathedral’s Roof Appeal, she helped raise funds for the preservation of a vital part of the nation’s history. More recently, through her foundation, she pledged support for the Cathedral’s musical life by sponsoring a Chorister for five years.

Sir John Rutter led a moving tribute to Dame Patricia, describing her as a generous supporter of the Cathedral and a committed Christian. Reflecting on her distinguished career, he recalled her much-loved television roles as Hyacinth Bucket and Hetty Wainthropp and her remark that although she is best-known as an actor, singing was her first love. Referring to the song Take Care of This House from Leonard Bernstein’s 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sir John noted how its message resonated with the evening’s theme, the “house” being this Cathedral, adding that Dame Patricia had herself “taken care of this house” through her lifelong support and dedication – and that now it is our turn to do the same. He concluded by introducing a late addition to the programme, his hymn The Lord Bless You and Keep You, performed in memory of Dame Patricia.

Jude Carpenter delivered the Sussex-themed readings, which were The South Country by Hilaire Belloc, Vespers by A.A. Milne, Sussex by Rudyard Kipling and an excerpt from Lucia’s Progress by E.F. Benson. The Sussex musical highlights were:

• O How Amiable Are Thy Dwellings by Thomas Weelkes, who served as Organist at Chichester Cathedral from 1601 until his death and composed some of his most enduring church music there.

• The Spirit of the Lord by Edward Elgar, who spent time living in Fittleworth, West Sussex where the South Downs inspired several of his major works.

• Greater Love by John Ireland, who settled at Rock Mill near Steyning, West Sussex, drawing creative inspiration from the quiet beauty of the Downs.

Distinguished guests included the Bishop of Chichester, The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner; The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, Dean of Chichester, and his wife Anna; Kate Mosse, Chichester-born author and founder of the Women’s Prize for Fiction; and Rachel Portman, the Sussex-based composer. Both Kate Mosse and Rachel Portman serve as Vice-Patrons of the Chichester Cathedral Platinum Endowment Trust for Music.

The Gala Concert was organised by the Chichester Cathedral Development & Restoration Trust in support of the Chichester Cathedral Platinum Endowment Trust for Music. The endowment trust exists to secure the long-term future of music at the Cathedral, safeguarding the daily tradition of sung worship and ensuring that future generations of choristers and musicians can continue to flourish.