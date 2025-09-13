Dance celebration and festival in Uckfield, Hailsham and Bexhill

Journeys Festival of Dance returns this September with free dynamic performances in Uckfield, Hailsham, and Bexhill (Friday-Sunday, September 26-28) – a vibrant three-day celebration of movement, choreography and community, organised by local event producers 18 Hours.

Spokeswoman Kate Watts said: “The outdoor festival will bring high-quality, accessible dance performances to the heart of our towns. For 2025, Journeys Festival of Dance continues to champion inclusivity and community, presenting internationally acclaimed performers alongside inspiring local dance talent.”

More information on 18hours.org.uk/events/journeysfestivalofdance

“Opening the festival at Bridge Cottage in Uckfield (Friday, September 26, 3.45pm), Showmi Dance Company will present an uplifting and dynamic Bollywood dance performance. Renowned for their colourful, high-energy style, the company brings the joy, rhythm and spirit of Bollywood to life. With a focus on building confidence, connection and community through movement, Showmi Dance Company invites audiences to experience dance as a shared celebration. Their performance promises to set a vibrant tone for the festival’s opening day.

“The second day of the festival brings the O’Driscoll Collective to Hailsham town centre, performing One% (Saturday, September 27, Hailsham High Street, 12pm and 1pm). This piece combines the raw physicality of breakdance with emotionally charged storytelling. Through a powerful blend of movement and music, One% explores shifting emotional states and the significant need for mental health awareness. The performance offers a dynamic and honest portrayal of intensity, connection, and vulnerability through breaking and hip hop theatre. Following their second performance, the duo will host a free workshop where audiences can explore and try out some of the dance movements from the show.

“The festival will conclude with a spectacular finale on the De La Warr Pavilion Terrace in Bexhill (Sunday, September 28, 12pm and 1pm), featuring an afternoon of Kathak from the internationally acclaimed Sujata Banerjee Dance Company. Audiences will be treated to both solo and ensemble works that showcase the elegance and energy of Kathak, one of India’s nine classical dance forms, celebrated for its intricate rhythms, expressive storytelling, and exceptional technical skill.

“Journeys Festival of Dance is produced by 18 Hours and supported by Wealden District Council, Rother District Council and the De La Warr Pavilion. All events are family friendly and completely free to attend with no need to book.

“Please note the programme is subject to change, check our website for up-to-date information. We hope you can join us to enjoy exciting, professional dance in open air spaces throughout our communities.”