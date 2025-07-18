Dance visionary brings 1930s London to the Brighton stage

Dance visionary Matthew Bourne brings The Midnight Bell to the Theatre Royal Brighton (July 30-August 2), conjuring the smoky backdrop of 1930s London.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The invitation is to slip into the shadowy corners of Soho and Fitzrovia where the city's pubs and hidden alleys draw Londoners with the promise and the peril of a drink, a dance and the chance for connection.

The Midnight Bell itself, a fictional pub inspired by the works of English novelist Patrick Hamilton, is the centre stage for a cast of lost souls: strangers, lovers and broken hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the company is Dominic North: “Matthew is taking the stories in the piece from different books by Patrick Hamilton and he has combined them. I think Matt see just loves that kind of literature, the whole intrigue of those people from 1930s Soho. When we did Matthew’s Nutcracker it was almost a Dickensian version, and I think Patrick Hamilton is along those same lines. It's the same grittiness, I think.

“It's great. It is such a cool piece to do and the people around are just so incredible and so experienced. It's a very special cast. I think Matt said that there was 250 years’ experience on that stage.”

Of which Dominic contributes more than 20. This is his 22nd year with the company.

“I joined the company when I was 20 and I've been with it on and off ever since. I just love the stories and I get to play incredible roles still, however many years later. Matt is so good to work with. He is collaborative in the way that he directs. I always just considered myself a dancer dancer but he has really helped me to tell a story and to hold an audience and to portray an emotion. I think it just happened naturally through notes and through feedback but through him I've managed to perform in some iconic pieces of theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are other members of the cast that have been there even longer than I have, some 25 or 30 years even. And I think a lot of that is to do with the fact that people want to keep working with the company and with Matt. But also I think there's a lot more longevity to dance now. The idea of the ten-15 year career has managed to push on. I think it depends how you are with injury and how you manage to look after yourself but I do think there's a lot more support now and you are able to keep going longer.”

Also people tended to stop dancing when they became parents but that’s much less the case now: “I have got two young kids. Mine are nine and five. It's tough in a way because you are away and you've got to balance these things but I'm so lucky that I've got a partner who's very supportive and who understands the work. We met through the company so she knows what the job is.

“I just enjoy the touring. I've always enjoyed the touring. We're lucky that we get well received everywhere and we get to see different countries. And I'm lucky that I've got family all over. It is nice to see them and I can visit them. But also you get different reactions in different places. You're away but it's also really rewarding and I'm so lucky to be doing something that I love for a living.”