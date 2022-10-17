Traffic stock image

Essex Police received reports before 3.50am that two people had climbed onto the bridge and are currently at height.

In a statement today, a spokesperson for the force said: “The bridge has been closed while we resolve the incident which we will do as quickly and as safely for all involved.

“It does mean that we have had to close the bridge to traffic, but a diversion is going to be put in place through the tunnel.

“This is likely to cause delays throughout this morning and this incident may take some time to resolve due to the complexities of safely getting people down from height.”

The closure is causing huge delays with queues stretching from the Thames river to Chelsfield, Kent.