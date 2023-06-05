Edit Account-Sign Out
Data shows 99.9% of Wealden electors brought correct photo ID

Data released by Wealden District Council shows the number of people who brought ID to the polling station for the local elections on May 4 2023.
By Annemarie FieldContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST

The data shows that 99.9% of electors voting in Wealden polling stations brought photo ID that met newly introduced voter ID requirements.

Collated figures across the area show 28,728 electors voted at the district’s 101 polling stations on May 4.

At the end of polling day, 18 electors who tried to vote in a polling station were not given a ballot paper because they did not meet the new voter ID requirements – 0.0625% of those who attended a polling station.

The figures also show that while 38 electors were initially turned away, 20 returned with acceptable ID and were able to vote. This means 52% of those initially turned away returned and were issued with a ballot paper.

It is disappointing to turn any elector away, but the council must comply with new regulations introduced for polls from May4 2023.

Wealden District Council carried out extensive local work to raise awareness of the need to bring photo ID to vote in person, including emailing and writing to all registered electors in the Wealden District. The Electoral Commission also ran a national advertising campaign.

James Partridge, Wealden’s leader and portfolio holder for Democratic Services, said: “The data released shows a very positive outcome in regard to the recent local elections and I would like to thank Wealden staff for communicating messaging and raising awareness to residents about the new changes.”

Anyone who is still without an accepted form of photo ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate online at Apply for photo ID to vote (called a ‘Voter Authority Certificate’) – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk), by post or in person. For further assistance on applying for a Voter Authority Certificate please email [email protected] or call the Electoral Services Team on 01892 602407.

Full results from May 4 2023 elections are available at Election Results – Wealden District Council – Wealden District Council

The Electoral Commission is collecting data from all local authorities across England which held elections on May 4. It will publish an initial assessment of the voter ID requirement in June and a full evaluation of the local elections in autumn.

